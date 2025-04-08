Supreme Court Justice Noam Sohlberg proposed a compromise during the hearing on the dismissal of the Shin Bet chief, Ronen Bar, according to which the issue of the dismissal will be transferred to the Senior Appointments Advisory Committee.

In response, Attorney Zion Amir, representing the government, said that he would agree to this on the condition that there would be no subsequent petitions against the dismissal.

The representative of the Attorney General's Office expressed firm opposition to the proposal, saying: "We have a claim of conflict of interest. The Prime Minister cannot deal with the issue."

Earlier, Amir referred to the Prime Minister's withdrawal from appointing Navy Commander General (Res.) Eli Sharvit to the position of Shin Bet chief, saying that "it was a global issue. We know this US president. He made statements that the president would not like to hear."

In response, Justice Daphne Barak-Erez told Amir that this "raises questions about how decisions are made."