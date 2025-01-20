Mohammed Ali al-Houthi, a senior leader of the Yemeni Houthi rebels, wrote on social media site X on Sunday that the rebels will monitor the implementation of the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas, and added that they will prepare for future rounds of fighting against Israel.

Al-Houthi stressed that the Houthis "will fight against any foolish act committed against Yemen" and stressed that the Houthis' arsenal is broad "beyond expectations."

Sunday’s warning comes a day after the Houthi rebels claimed responsibility for an attack on a US aircraft carrier, while issuing a stark warning about the “consequences” of any retaliation during the anticipated Gaza ceasefire.

“The Yemeni Armed Forces warn the enemy forces in the Red Sea of the consequences of any aggression against our country during the ceasefire period in Gaza,” the group declared in a statement.

“They will confront any aggression with specific military operations against those forces without a ceiling or red lines,” added the Iranian-backed rebels.

The Houthi rebels have upped their attacks in the region since last October, having launched drones towards Israel and targeting commercial ships in the Red Sea region in support for Gazans.

In the wake of the uptick in Houthi attacks, the US formed a coalition , made up of more than 20 countries, aimed at safeguarding commercial traffic in the Red Sea from attacks by the Houthis.

The coalition has repeatedly targeted Houthi facilities and weapons systems in Yemen, but the Houthis have been unfazed by the strikes and have vowed to continue their attacks.