US Central Command (CENTCOM) forces executed a series of precise airstrikes on multiple Houthi weapons storage facilities situated within Houthi-controlled territories in Yemen, earlier in the week.

According to CENTCOM, the facilities housed a variety of advanced conventional weapons used by the Iran-backed Houthis to target U.S. and international military and civilian vessels navigating international waters in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden. The operation involved US Air Force and US Navy assets, including the F-35C.

"This targeted operation was conducted in response to the Houthi’s repeated and unlawful attacks on international commercial shipping, as well as US, coalition, and merchant vessels in the Red Sea, Bab al-Mandeb Strait, and the Gulf of Aden. It also aimed to degrade the Houthi’s ability to threaten regional partners," the CENTCOM stated.

Additionally, US Navy destroyers USS Stockdale (DDG 106) and USS Spruance (DDG 111), along with US Air Force and US Navy aircraft successfully defeated a range of Houthi-launched weapons while transiting the Bab al-Mandeb Strait. These forces successfully engaged and defeated eight one-way attack uncrewed aerial systems (OWA UAS), five anti-ship ballistic missiles (ASBMs), and four anti-ship cruise missiles (ASCMs), ensuring the safety of the ships and their personnel.

There were no injuries or damage to US personnel or equipment.

CENCOM added: "These actions reflect the ongoing commitment of CENTCOM forces to protect US personnel, regional partners, and international shipping while maintaining security and stability in the region.

"CENTCOM remains vigilant in its efforts to safeguard maritime traffic in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden and will continue to take appropriate steps to address any threats to regional stability."