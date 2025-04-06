Support for Kupat Yerushalayim is growing as additional Rabbanim back the cause. Five neighborhood tzedakah funds combined into one umbrella organization, Kupat Yerushalayim. Its goal is to aid the Torah Scholars of these Northern Jerusalem neighborhoods: Geula, Mesh Shearim, Shmuel Hanavi, Beit Yisrael, and Arzei Habira.

Four Additional Rabbanim are backing the critical fund:

Rav Moshe Tzidka shlit”a - Rosh Yeshivat Porat Yosef

Rav Moshe Brandsdorfer shlit”a - Rosh Av Beit Din Heichal HaTorah

Rav Shuval Ben-Shlomo shlit”a - Rosh Yeshivat Kol Aryeh

Rav Benayahu Shmueli shlit”a - Rosh Yeshivat Nahar HaShalom

HaRav Benayahu Shmueli shlit”a, acts as the main gabbai of the fund, available day and night to eligible community members. Kupat Yerushalayim provides both seasonal stipends and aid in case of emergency. The Rabbanim of the Kupa are familiar with each recipient, verifying each community member before accepting them into the program.

The most simple-living Torah Scholars of Jerusalem are recipients of Kupat Yerushalayim’s funds. With Seder night in less than a week, the need for donations is critical

The five historical neighborhoods have 9,600 community members collectively, with 1,860 families eligible for aid. These families depend almost entirely on Kupat Yerushalayim to prepare food for the chag - it is a merit to those who aid the cause.

HaRav Tzidka shlit”a blesses the efforts of those that join:

“May whoever joins the effort of Kupat Yerushalayim be blessed with health and wealth, may Divine Assitance lead you, and may you merit to see the comfort and rebuiling of Jerusalem!”

