The Houthi rebel group claimed that the ceasefire deal announced yesterday constitutes a victory for the Hamas terrorist organization over Israel and vowed to continue to attack the Jewish State if the ceasefire breaks down, Reuters reported.

Houthi leader Abdul Malik al-Houthi said in a televised address that “The Israeli enemy failed to achieve its declared and clear goals, and failed miserably to recover its prisoners without an exchange deal."

"We will continue to monitor developments in Palestine during the three days prior to the entry into force of the Gaza agreement. If the Israeli massacres continue, we will continue our operations," he said. "At any stage in which the aggression retreats from the agreement, we will be ready to provide military support to our Palestinian brothers."

The ceasefire, which is set to go into effect on Sunday, will consist of three phases. In the first phase, which will last 42 days, Hamas will gradually release 33 of the 98 hostages who are still held in Gaza in exchange for about 1,000 terrorists in Israeli prisons, including hundreds of murderers. Negotiations on the details of the second phase will be held during the first phase. All of the hostages in Gaza are expected to be released if all three phases are completed.