I have never understood not only why Chat gpt and other kinds of AI should be used, but why anyone should read anything if there is a suspicion that there is an algorithm behind it.

Then I saw a provocative video made with AI in which they imagine the country in which, if nothing changes, European children and grandchildren will live. And it was more realistic than any newspaper article.

Paris, 2050. Thirty seconds.

-The Eiffel Tower with its esplanade dotted with Muslims in prayer and adorned with a green flag with Arabic characters

-The Champs Élysées like an Arab bazaar

-The purchase or consumption of pork prohibited in supermarkets

-The brown and salty Seine and a huge flag with the words “Purity through Obedience” waving on the Notre Dame Cathedral

-And in the background you can always hear the calls of the muezzin.

-Drones buzzing through the streets to monitor daily life in accordance with Sharia.

Wonders of artificial intelligence. Much better than the fashion brand Merrachi, which made an advert depicting the Eiffel Tower wrapped in a hijab. Funny, if it weren't for the fact that the situation is terribly serious.

I don't know if artificial intelligence could do better than another video from the second largest city in France. Marseille wakes up with the muezzin. Today, Marseille is between 30 and 40 percent Muslim. This is also certified by George Soros' Open Society, which writes that "between 30 and 40 percent of the population of Marseille is Muslim" (the report is from 2011, so the data is already old and needs to be increased).

There are 80 Islamic places of worship listed in Marseille, to which should be added a brand new 2,500 square meter mosque in the second arrondissement, "but we are often forced to refuse people, we overflow," says the Islamic Association of Marseille. 15 of the 80 mosques in the city are Salafi. For ten years, Mohammed has been the most common name among newborns in Marseille.

If you ask Wikipedia, the great lying and manipulated encyclopedia, how many Muslims there are in France, it will answer “from 3 to 5.7 million”. The census says 6 million. Too bad there are at least 9 million, as the French Prime Minister François Bayrou himself admitted. And between 6 and 9 million there is quite a difference.

In Emil Cioran's time, these numbers and artificial intelligence did not yet exist, but it did not stop the great Romanian philosopher exiled in Paris from writing in 1987: “It is certain that in fifty years French society will have a completely different appearance, even unimaginable... I believe, for example, that Notre-Dame will be a mosque. You know what happened at the end of the Roman Empire.”

Almost fifty years have passed since then and who knows, maybe one day some historian will include the AI video on Paris in his chronicle of the last days of Europe.

If Europe doesn't respond, it will be swept away.