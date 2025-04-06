The Saudi channel Al-Arabiya Al-Hadith reported overnight from sources that the United States transferred two Patriot batteries and a THAAD missile interceptor battery to Israel.

The transfer was made against the backdrop of the US military operation underway in Yemen against the Houthis and against the backdrop of US President Donald Trump's repeated threats against the Iranian nuclear program.

The THAAD air defense system, manufactured by Lockheed Martin, is an advanced solution for dealing with ballistic missiles and can intercept targets within and outside the atmosphere.

It is estimated that the transfer of the additional battery to Israel was carried out in coordination and with American approval, among other things, to demonstrate a significant American military presence in the region and to send a message of deterrence to hostile elements. The battery is expected to be manned by about 100 American soldiers.

The first THAAD battery was transferred to Israel in October and has since managed to intercept several missiles launched from Yemen.

Yesterday it was reported that an American C5 Super Galaxy cargo plane, the largest of the Americans, landed at the Nevatim Air Force base and left after eight hours.