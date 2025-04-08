The IDF has completed its preparations for Passover, as part of a large-scale activity led by the Technological and Logistics Directorate and the Military Rabbinate. The preparations are intended to ensure a kosher nutritional response for all IDF soldiers during the seven-day festival, even in field conditions and operational areas.

According to an IDF spokesperson's statement, over 100 tons of matzah, over 83,000 Passover Haggadot, approximately 710,000 kosher Passover rolls, 200,000 popsicles, and 66,000 personal desserts were distributed to soldiers.

In addition, 390 tons of meat cuts, 420 tons of chicken and 64 tons of fish were also distributed. The packages will be delivered to soldiers stationed in the Syrian, Lebanese, Gaza, and Judea and Samaria sectors, and in military assembly areas.

The Military Rabbinate is working to prepare all IDF bases for the holiday, in cooperation with the Logistics Corps. The preparation is being conducted throughout the country – from the northern border to the southernmost outposts on the coast of Eilat – with the aim of ensuring that all soldiers are able to maintain the Passover kashrut standards.

The General Staff Supply Center and the Logistics Corps provided food rations adapted to all populations, including for celiac, vegan, and vegetarian soldiers. In addition, special Halakhic booklets were distributed with instructions adapted to field conditions and operational needs.

The distribution of the equipment was carried out in cooperation with the Association for the Soldier and the Friends of the IDF in the United States. The IDF emphasized that during the holiday as well, soldiers will continue to maintain the security of Israeli citizens in order to allow the people of Israel to celebrate Passover in peace and tranquility.