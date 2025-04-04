A UAV approaching Israeli territory from the east was intercepted by the IAF on Friday evening, the IDF Spokesperson's Unit said.

Sirens were sounded in accordance with protocol, it added.

According to reports, the UAV was intercepted in the Arava region, and the IDF is investigating whether it was fired from Yemen.

The Houthi rebels in Yemen have resumed firing UAVs and ballistic missiles towards Israeli territory in recent weeks, after having halted those attacks during the ceasefire and hostage deal in Gaza.

On Sunday morning, sirens were activated in the Jerusalem area and central Israel following the launching of two missiles from Yemen.

The two missiles were intercepted by the Arrow air defense system. No injuries were reported, but debris from the interception landed in the Tel Aviv area.

Several days earlier, sirens were sounded across large swathes of Israel, including in Tel Aviv, Jerusalem, Bnei Brak, Givatayim, Holon, Yehud-Monosson, Hashmonaim, and more, after two missiles were launched from Yemen.

The IDF said that the two missiles were intercepted prior to crossing into Israeli territory.

