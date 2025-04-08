IDF special forces arrested Mahmoud al-Bana, one of the most wanted men in Judea and Samaria, in the city of Shechem (Nablus) today (Tuesday).

Al-Bana was previously one of the leaders of the "Lions' Den" terrorist organization, and surrendered himself to the Palestinian Authority, from which he was released after a period.

According to security sources, quoted by Galai Tzahal (IDF Radio), during the arrest attempt, al-Bana tried to escape from the Israeli force. In response, the soldiers shot at his legs. He was wounded and arrested on the spot.

Documentations published on Arab social media indicate that the operation was carried out by forces acting under disguises, who arrived at the scene disguised as Palestinian Arabs and drove a Palestinian Authority vehicle. In this way, the force was able to surprise the wanted man and quickly arrest him.