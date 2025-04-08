An eighteen-month-old toddler fell from a third-floor window of a residential building in Harish on Tuesday evening.



The incident took place just after 18:30, when Magen David Adom’s (MDA) emergency call center in the Sharon region received a report of a toddler falling from a height.

MDA medics and paramedics arrived at the scene and provided her with initial medical treatment. She was then evacuated conscious and in serious condition with a head injury to Hillel Yaffe Medical Center in Hadera.

MDA senior medic Eden Hillel and MDA medic Fadi Kabaha said: "The child was lying on the ground, conscious and bruised on her upper body. She suffered injuries and bleeding, but was fully conscious. We gave her first aid on site and collaborated with an MDA intensive care unit that evacuated her to hospital in serious condition."