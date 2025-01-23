Two of the terrorists responsible for a shooting attack in Funduq were eliminated Wednesday night in Jenin, the IDF and ISA confirmed in a joint statement.

The pursuit lasted two-and-a-half weeks; security forces are still pursuing the third terrorist.

"On Wednesday night, during an intelligence-based Israel security forces counterterrorism operation in the area of Jenin, the forces arrived at a structure in Burqin in which two armed terrorists barricaded themselves," the statement read.

"The terrorists were wanted for the murder of three Israelis. After an exchange of fire, they were eliminated by the forces."

The eliminated terrorists are Mohamad Nazzal and Katiba Shalabi, residents of Qabatiya who were affiliated with Islamic Jihad. Nazzal and Shalabi carried out the shooting attack in Funduq on January 6, 2025, murdering three Israeli citizens and injuring six others.

During the operation to eliminate Nazzal and Shalabi, several other terrorists who assisted in carrying out the murderous attack were detained for ISA questioning.

The statement added that during the counterterror operation, "an IDF soldier was moderately injured and was evacuated to the hospital to receive medical treatment. His family has been notified."

"The Israeli security Forces are continuing to operate to thwart terror attacks in the area."

In the Funduq shooting attack earlier this month, terrorists opened fire at a bus and vehicles traveling on Highway 55. Police investigator Sgt. Elad Winklestein was murdered in front of his eight-year-old son, and good friends Rachel Cohen and Aliza Rize, both residents of Kedumim, were murdered while traveling together. A bus driver sustained serious injuries, and multiple others were lightly injured.

Following the terror attack, Kedumim Council chief Ozel Vatik announced to residents of the town that the stores in the village of Al Funduq would not open the next day.

In a message to local residents, Vatik explained, "The stores in Al Funduq will not open tomorrow. Period. In the past few days, I have been incessantly pressuring the political, military, and police echelon with one clear goal: The security situation will not return to being what it was. We will not get used to going back to routine until the next terror attack!"

"At the same time, I am pressuring all echelons to immediately destroy the illegal stores in the village, and we will not stop until this comes to pass. They are illegal, they create a safety and security danger, and destroying them must send a clear message to our enemies, but to us also, that our blood is not free for the taking. I also told the heads of the systems: If need be, we as a public will go out to fight to close the illegal stores. We are trusting you to act to ensure that what was - will not happen again."

On Thursday, following the two terrorists' elimination, he said, "Overnight, we announced - the Efraim Brigade chief Colonel Netanel Shamka and myself - to the families of the three people murdered in the Funduq terror attack, that two of the terrorists were eliminated in a professional military operation by the IDF and ISA in Kafr Burqin in northern Samaria, in the Menasheh Brigade area," Vatik said. "With G-d's help, the days of the third terrorist are also numbered."

"This was amazing and awe-inspiring work by our forces - heroic soldiers and ISA personnel! The families of the murdered, and all residents of Kedumim, thank you and wish you continued success in your task of providing full security to the citizens of Israel. During the operation, one IDF soldier was injured, and we pray for his recovery."