Rachel Cohen and Aliza Rize, who were murdered in the shooting attack on Monday in the village of Funduq in Samaria, will be laid to rest on Tuesday. The funeral will be held at 12:00 p.m. local time at the Kedumim cemetery.

Cohen, 73, lived in Kedumim and retired as an educational guidance counselor. She is survived by her husband and five daughters. Rize, 70, also lived in Kedumim and worked as an educational guidance counselor.

Rachel's daughter Naomi eulogized her mother: "Mom was full of joy, kindness, and positive energy. She transmitted good to everyone, she was full of faith and fear of G-d; an active and loving grandmother and mother. She was our place to go for everything. She was full of depth and love. A special and exciting woman, full of the light of kindness and mercy who always chose to see the good in life and that's how she taught us. She had many plans, she made sure all these years to help a lot of people, boys and girls, she was an open ear for everyone without exception. All through love and optimism."

Aliza's son Yair eulogized his mother: "Next week we planned to hold a surprise party for her 70th birthday. She was larger than life and did everything with her own two hands. Just like Rabbi Akiva, at 40, she began university and she didn't give up. Nothing stood before her. She had willpower and stubbornness which led her to do big things in every field. Mom was a strong woman who thought about everyone. She was one of the founders of Kedumim, she dedicatedly volunteered with the civil patrol and was a guidance counselor by the grace of G-d who wasn't given up even after she retired. She only saw the good in everyone. She loved to live and loved life and her family more than anything else."

On Monday evening, Sergeant Elad Yaakov Winklestein, the third victim of the attack, was laid to rest at the Mount Herzl Military Cemetery.

Footage from the camera of the bus targeted in Monday morning's terror attack revealed the dramatic moments of the shooting on Highway 55.

Yosef Meir, the driver of the bus, bore witness to the terror attack. He recalled: "I saw three terrorists standing on the road, they shot at the car in front of me. I had just come with the bus, and they shot at me. I tried to go over them with the bus, but they ran aside. I continued driving, and down below there was another terror cell that opened fire at me. They fired another seven bullets, but thanks to the bus' protection, nothing happened."

He added, "When I saw the terrorists shooting point blank at the people in the private vehicle, I wanted to ram them, but they ran away. At that moment, I was thinking only of the people who were in the car - for myself, I wasn't scared. I am fine, thank G-d."