Despite an appeal to the head of the Department of Internal Police Investigation to hold a meeting with the families of the right-wing activists who were injured by police gunfire in Ramat Gilad - the department decided to reject the request.

The Honenu legal organization, which represents the injured right-wing activists, demanded that the department conduct the investigation against the police without police involvement and carry out basic investigative actions that inexplicably were not carried out, such as collecting testimony from the complainants and eyewitnesses who were present at the scene. To date, the department has not bothered to summon even one of the victims or eyewitnesses to testify.

A few days after the incident, the lawyers approached the head of the Director of the Department of Internal Police Investigations. Keren Bar-Menachem, and the State Attorney Amit Isman with a request to hold a meeting with the families of the victims, in order to prevent the investigation from being "whitewashed," as many claim happened in the case of the late Ahuvia Sandak.

In response to the lawyers' request, the department has refused to hold the meeting, claiming that the investigation was still in progress.

Attorney Menashe Yado responded: "When the MHAS does not investigate a crime, then it approves it, and may thereby prepare the ground for the next crime. The cover-up of the Sandak affair prepared the way for the Funduq incident, and in Funduq we went up a level to shooting people alive. There is a direct relationship between the failures of the investigation and the dangerous escalation in police violence against settlers."