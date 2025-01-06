Sergeant Elad Yaakov Vinklestein has been named as the man who was murdered in a terrorist shooting attack in Samaria this morning (Monday), it was cleared for publication this afternoon. He was an investigator at the police station in Ariel.

Magen David Adom (MDA) initially reported that six people were wounded in the attack. Two women in their 60s were critically wounded and could not be resuscitated. A man later named as Vinklestein was also killed.

MDA EMT Zur Goldenberg, who was the first to arrive at the scene of the attack, stated, "I was driving the ambulance in Wadi Qana, very close to the location, and arrived at the scene of the attack within two minutes. I saw military forces at the site and noticed two private vehicles with two women inside who had been shot and were unconscious. In another vehicle, there was an unconscious man, and nearby was a bus with shattered windows from gunfire. Together with the EMT who was with me, we began triaging the injured, and large MDA forces arrived at the scene."

United Hatzalah EMTs Haim Kreif and Daniel Eshel reported from the scene, "Tragically, two women in their 60s and a man around 40 years old, who were in the vehicles struck by gunfire, were pronounced dead at the scene. Additionally, with assistance from United Hatzalah ambulance teams and medics from nearby towns, we provided initial medical treatment to seven passengers from a bus that was also hit in the attack."

Security forces are continuing to hunt for the shooters and say that there were three terrorist involved in the attack.