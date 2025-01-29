Forces from the Civil Administration on Wednesday morning demolished a residential bullding constructed illegally on a firing zone near Rosh Ha'ayin.

The villa had been constructed near the Dayr Balut village near Shechem (Nablus) and Rosh Ha'ayin. In the area, there are several other illegal structures, and in recent years residents of Rosh Ha'ayin have complained about the danger these structure present to the city's residents.

Wednesday's operation included forces from the Administration, led by forces from the Coordination headquarters and the Efraim Brigade.

Approximately six weeks ago, the IDF and Civil Administration worked to destroy the hangars constructed by Arabs near Rosh Ha'ayin. These hangars presented a security threat due to their proximity to the security fence.

Earlier on Wednesday, IDF forces and other security forces carried out an enforcement operation and destroyed four illegal structures built in Funduq.