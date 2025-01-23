Kedumim Council head Ozel Vatik on Thursday morning praised the elimination of two terrorists responsible for the Funduq terror attack.

Three people, Elad Winklestein, Rachel Cohen, and Aliza Rize, were killed in the terror attack, and six others were wounded.

"Overnight, we announced - the Efraim Brigade chief Colonel Netanel Shamka and myself - to the families of the three people murdered in the Funduq terror attack, that two of the terrorists were eliminated in a professional military operation by the IDF and ISA in Kafr Burqin in northern Samaria, in the Menasheh Brigade area," Vatik said. "With G-d's help, the days of the third terrorist are also numbered."

"This was amazing and awe-inspiring work by our forces - heroic soldiers and ISA personnel! The families of the murdered, and all residents of Kedumim, thank you and wish you continued success in your task of providing full security to the citizens of Israel. During the operation, one IDF soldier was injured, and we pray for his recovery."

The elimination was part of the IDF’s ongoing operation in Jenin. The two terrorists were eliminated following a "pressure cooker" procedure (an IDF tactic designed to deal with an enemy barricaded in a house -ed.) on a building in Wadi Burqin that lasted about four hours and included an exchange of gunfire.