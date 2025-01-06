In the car with Sergeant Elad Yaakov Winklestein, who was murdered Monday morning in a terror attack, was his eight-year-old son, who watched his father's murder.

Sgt. Winklestein succeeded in firing two bullets towards the terrorist before he died. Winklestein, a 35-year-old police detective from Kibbutz Ein Hanatziv, is survived by his wife Tal and his sons Neve and Omer, as well as his parents, Naomi and Yossi, and his siblings Yonatan, Hadas, and Harel.

His funeral will take place Monday evening at 7:00 p.m.; he will be buried on Mount Herzl.

Initial investigations show that two or three terrorists exited a vehicle and began firing towards two Israeli cars and a bus. The entire terror attack occurred on Highway 55 between Karnei Shomron and Kedumim in Samaria. Following their shooting spree, the terrorists entered a vehicle, after a civilian fired towards them. That civilian, Ami Berber, did not manage to hit the terrorists - but did succeed in driving them away.

Also murdered in the shooing were Rachel Cohen and Aliza Rize, ages 70 and 73 from Kedumim. Cohen (73) was a school counselor and is survived by her husband and five daughters. Rize (70) was also a school counselor, and is survived by her children and family.