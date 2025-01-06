Three people were murdered and six were wounded when terrorists opened fire from a passing vehicle at a bus and a car on Highway 55 between Karnei Shomron and Kedumim in Samaria Monday morning.

Magen David Adom (MDA) initially reported that six people were wounded in the attack. Two women in their 60s were critically wounded and could not be resuscitated. A man was also killed.

Significant numbers of security and medical forces are at the scene of the attack. A search is underway for the terrorists.

The IDF stated, "Following the initial report, terrorists opened fire toward a civilian bus and vehicles adjacent to Al Funduq. As a result of the attack, a number of civilians were injured to varying degrees and are currently receiving medical treatment. Israeli Security Forces are pursuing the terrorists, setting up roadblocks and encircling several towns in the area."

צילום: נדב גולדשטיין / TPS

