Kedumim Council chief Ozel Vatik on Saturday evening announced to residents of the town that the stores in the village of Al Funduq will not open on Sunday.

The move follows a terror attack near Al-Funduq earlier this week, in which three people were murdered and six were wounded when terrorists opened fire from a passing vehicle at a bus and a car on Highway 55 between Karnei Shomron and Kedumim in Samaria Monday morning.

Vatik explained, "The closure order which was given, and which was scheduled to expire tomorrow, will continue. I am in constant contact with senior sources in the army, police, and defense echelon, and I am working to change the security situation on the ground."

In a message to local residents Saturday evening, Vatik wrote, "The stores in Al Funduq will not open tomorrow. Period. In the past few days, I have been incessantly pressuring the political, military, and police echelon with one clear goal: The security situation will not return to being what it was. We will not get used to going back to routine until the next terror attack!"

"At the same time, I am pressuring all echelons to immediately destroy the illegal stores in the village, and we will not stop until this comes to pass. They are illegal, they create a safety and security danger, and destroying them must send a clear message to our enemies, but to us also, that our blood is not free for the taking."

According to Vatik, the battle will not stop until there are real changes on the ground: "I also told the heads of the systems: If need be, we as a public will go out to fight to close the illegal stores. We are trusting you to act to ensure that what was - will not happen again."