An elderly woman was hit and killed Monday morning by a truck near the Bnei Brak cemetery, Magen David Adom (MDA) reported.

Upon arrival at the scene, they were told of a woman aged about 70 who was trapped under the truck, unconscious, with no heartbeat, and not breathing.

MDA teams conducted medical examinations at the scene, and declared that the woman had suffered severe multisystem injuries and had no signs of life.

MDA paramedic Yedidya Wagshal and EMT Tal Sagi recounted: "This was a very serious collision between a pedestrian and a truck. When we arrived at the scene, we saw a woman trapped under a truck, unconscious, with no heartbeat and not breathing, and suffering from severe multisystem injuries. After the firefighters' work to extract her, we performed medical examinations, but her injury was critical and we were forced to declare her death at the scene."

Police are investigating the circumstances of the accident.