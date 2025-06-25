In the wake of a historic ceasefire with Iran, family members of those still held being held captive by Hamas - joined by a recently released hostage - brought their urgent plea directly to Capitol Hill.

Together, they called on the US government to seize this crucial window of opportunity and push for a comprehensive deal to bring all remaining hostages home from Gaza.

Moshe Lavi, brother-in-law of hostage Omri Miran said, “We came to Washington, D.C. to make sure that elected officials, members of Congress, and the administration know how deeply we appreciate their support for the State of Israel in our existential struggle against Iran. That mission has been accomplished. But now we face an even holier mission—the mission to bring home the 50 remaining hostages, who have been held by Hamas for 627 days.”

Captivity survivor and brother of hostage Eitan Horn, Iair Horn said, “I want to personally thank President Trump and the entire administration for all their efforts so far. And I want to ask—please, just a little bit more.”

Ilay David, brother of hostage Evyatar David, added, “Israel and the United States must not lose hope—and must not lose focus. There is a real and urgent opportunity to bring all the hostages home now, in one deal, in one phase.”

Tzur Goldin, brother of Lieutenant Hadar Goldin whose body has been held in Gaza since Operation Protective Edge in 2014, stated, “The vast majority of Israeli civilians want to see all the hostages returned. This is a regional opportunity—seize it. Bring them all home now, with strength, and with hope.”

Throughout the day, families distributed personalized posters featuring each hostage to over 150 members of Congress and the Senate. These posters served as stark, visual reminders of the human connection—and the moral urgency to act while Hamas and Iran remain weakened.

Lawmakers responded with overwhelming support.

Adam Boehler, US Special Envoy for Hostage Response, reiterated, “The President has made that commitment to the hostages, and I won’t stop—and I know others in this administration won’t stop—until everyone is home. I believe the stunning military victory in Iran will help advance this mission.”

Congressman Mark Harris (R-NC) stated, “I pray for your brother and all the hostages every day. I appreciate you sharing your story. Anything we can do to help—we will do. I know the President holds them foremost in his heart and mind.”