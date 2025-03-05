Rabbi Mordechai Zafir, a 55-year-old member of the Vitznitz hassidic court, was killed early on Wednesday morning in a car accident in New York State while returning home from a wedding in Monsey.

His son, who was with him in the vehicle, was seriously injured and is hospitalized at Westchester Medical Center.

According to local reports, the head-on collision occurred at around 3:00 a.m. (local time) on Route 17 in Orange County.

New York State Police opened an investigation to determine why the second vehicle was driving in the wrong direction. The driver of the second vehicle was killed in the collision as well.

Those who knew Rabbi Zafir described him as quiet and dedicated.

Rescue teams worked at the scene through the night to properly tend to the body. His son, Kalman Yehoshua, is in serious but stable condition.