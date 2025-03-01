Five people were injured Saturday in a head-on collision between two private vehicles on Jerusalem Boulevard in the central city of Ramle.

Three of the victims are children, in serious and critical condition.

Magen David Adom (MDA) paramedics evacuated to the hospital a five-year-old boy in critical condition, suffering a head injury, as the paramedics worked to revive him; a seven-year-old boy in serious condition suffering multisystem injuries; and an 11-year-old boy in serious and unstable condition suffering multisystem injuries.

In addition, MDA treated a 40-year-old man in moderate condition with injuries to his face and abdomen, and a 20-year-old man in moderate condition with injuries to his face and head.

MDA EMT Shimon Parash and EMT Mendy Amitai said: "We were called to treat [victims] of a serious traffic accident between two vehicles; it was a head-on collision. In one of the vehicles, there were three children, one of whom was in critical condition and two who were in serious condition, and in the other vehicle there were two additional victims who were in moderate condition. We immediately provided them with lifesaving medical treatment and evacuated them to Assaf Harofeh hospital."