The soldier Yuval Hakshur, who was severely injured by a truck at the Anatot barrier two weeks ago, passed away on Sunday from her injuries.

Hakshur was transported to the hospital in critical condition and underwent prolonged resuscitation efforts. For two weeks, doctors tried to fight for her life but eventually, she passed away.

She is being brought to rest this evening at the cemetery on Mount Herzl in Jerusalem.

Her family will spend the period of mourning in the city as well.