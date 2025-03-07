A woman of about 60 was killed Friday morning in a collision between two private vehicles on Route 35 near the Beit Guvrin Junction near Kiryat Gat.

Two other people were injured in the collision, one of them seriously. They were evacuated by MDA teams to Soroka Medical Center in Be'er Sheva, after receiving initial medical care at the scene.

MDA paramedic Ronen Shonem Halevi and EMT Yossi Laufer said: "This was a collision between two private vehicles. They had serious damage to the metal and in one of them was a woman of about 60, who was trapped and unconscious. After a complex and lengthy extraction, we conducted medical examinations, but unfortunately her numerous injuries were significant and we were forced to declare her death."

"Additional MDA teams at the scene provided lifesaving medical aid to a man of about 30 who was conscious and suffered serious injuries to his head and face, and evacuated him in a mobile ICU."

Separately, a woman of about 70 was hit byt a truck in Rishon Lezion. MDA teams were forced to declare her death at the scene.