An event was held in London on Thursday evening to mark the second birthday of Kfir Bibas, the youngest hostage who was kidnapped by Hamas terrorists on October 7, 2023.

The event was disrupted by an anti-Israel activist who repeatedly shouted "Free, Free Palestine!" at attendees.

Kfir Bibas was just nine months old when he was kidnapped together with his older brother Ariel, who is not five, and their parents Yarden and Shiri. He turned two yesterday (Saturday) and has marked all of his birthdays in captivity. It is unknown if Kfir and his brother and mother are still alive.

Eli Bibas, Yarden's father, spoke last week at a rally in Hostages Square in Tel Aviv and said, "This coming Saturday, our Kfir will mark his second birthday in captivity. How is it possible that my grandson, who was kidnapped at 8.5 months old, will mark his second birthday in hell? How is it possible that he has not yet celebrated his birthday with his father, with his family, in his home and in his country?"

"In another reality, Shiri would invite us all to a party in Nir Oz. I try to imagine him running up to me and calling out 'Come, granpa, give me a present,'... Who would have believed that a two-year-old's birthday could be sad? Painful? So lacking? Prime Minister, the past year symbolizes for us as a people a year of fracture and destruction. The nightmare that has become the reality of our lives in the past year must end."

The family is pinning their hopes on the hostagedeal signed over the weekend and is waiting for news about the release of their family members from captivity.