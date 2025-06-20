In a joint statement issued this morning (Friday), the IDF and Shin Bet announced the elimination of Ali Saadi and Safi Al-Agha, senior members of the terrorist organization Kataeb al-Mujahideen, in a hideout in the central Gaza Strip.

Al-Agha served as the military commander of the southern Gaza division within the organization and was considered a candidate to replace the leadership of the organization following the elimination of Asaad Abu-Shariah earlier this month. According to the statement, Al-Agha was responsible for leading the kidnapping, murder, holding, and burying of Israeli civilians, including the burial of Judi Weinstein-Haggai and Gadi Haggai, while they were in captivity. Their bodies were returned to Israel as part of an operation carried out in Khan Yunis earlier this month.

It was also reported that Al-Agha had been promoting terrorism under Iranian guidance in both the Judea and Samaria areas and Israel, and he attempted to recruit activists to carry out attacks within Israel. Additionally, he was directly involved in planning operations against IDF forces in the Gaza Strip.

According to the statement, during the past week, the IDF's Southern Command, guided by Shin Bet, attacked over 300 terrorist targets throughout the Gaza Strip, including terrorists, military structures, sniper positions, and weapon storage facilities.