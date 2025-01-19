Ministers and MKs from Otzma Yehudit submitted letters of resignation this morning (Sunday) following the government's approval of the ceasefire agreement with Hamas, which will lead to the release of hundreds of terrorists from Israeli prisons.

Ministers Itamar Ben-Gvir, Yitzhak Wasserlauf, and Amichai Eliyahu submitted their letters of resignation from their positions to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

MKs Zvika Fogel, Limor Son Har-Melech, and Yitzhak Kreuzer, submitted letters of resignation from their positions on various Knesset committees to the coalition chairman.

The party stated that the resignation is "in light of the approval of the reckless agreement with the terrorist organization Hamas, the release of hundreds of murderers who shed the blood of men, women and children - who are also being released to Jerusalem and Judea and Samaria, while renouncing the IDF's achievements in the war, the withdrawal of IDF forces from the Gaza Strip and the cessation of fighting in Gaza, in an agreement that constitutes a surrender to Hamas."