A poll published on Kan 11 News on Wednesday evening finds that if elections were to be held today, the Otzma Yehudit party, led by Minister Itamar Ben Gvir, would win ten seats.

According to the data, Likud is the largest party with 23 seats, followed by Benny Gantz's National Unity Party, which weakens to 15 seats.

The poll further shows that Yisrael Beytenu receives 15 seats, the Democrats 14, Yesh Atid 14, Shas 10, United Torah Judaism 8, Ra'am 6, and Hadash-Ta'al 5. In this poll, the Religious Zionist Party does not pass the electoral threshold.

In terms of blocs, the bloc of parties in the opposition stands at 58 seats, while the bloc made up of parties in Netanyahu's coalition has 51 seats.

The poll also examined the seat distribution in a scenario where Naftali Bennett establishes and runs at the head of a new party.

In such a scenario, Bennett's party would receive 27 seats, Likud 20, the Democrats 10, Shas 10, Otzma Yehudit 9, Yesh Atid 9, Yisrael Beytenu 9, National Unity 8, United Torah Judaism 7, Ra'am 6, and Hadash-Ta'al 5.