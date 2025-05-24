A new and controversial proposal titled The Nakba Bill has been submitted to members of the Canadian parliament in Ottawa, marking a significant shift in Canadian discourse on Middle East policy and human rights enforcement.

Advanced by the National Council of Canadian Muslims, the bill aims to establish May 15 as an official day of remembrance for the 'Nakba', the term used by many pro-Palestinian protesters to refer to Israel's War of Independence. This annual commemoration would place Canada among the few Western nations formally acknowledging the Palestinian Arab claims regarding the war.

The NCCM listed some of the bill's effects in a press statement and on its web page, writing that under the bill, Canada would:

"Officially recognize the State of Palestine

Sanction on individuals implicated in war crimes, including officials under arrest warrants from the International Criminal Court and parties tied to listed terrorist entities in Canada (like Otzma Yehudit with their ties to Kahane Chai).

Adopt a full arms embargo on countries complicit in human rights abuses, including transparency mechanisms to close off loopholes in Canada’s current weapons embargo regime.

Adopt federal definition of anti-Palestinian racism to address growing hate and discrimination across Canada.

Adopt a ban on illegal settlement goods, ensuring Canadian companies are not complicit in violations of international law.

Pass legal reforms to ban foreign military recruitment on Canadian soil where that foreign military is committing human rights abuses

Emergency immigration measures for residents of Gaza."

"The Nakba is not just history. It is an ongoing reality. The threat of mass displacement is real, and world leaders are watching. This is a moment for Canada to lead with integrity and strength.The Nakba Bill is a call to action. It is a stand for justice, peace, and Canadian sovereignty. It is about ensuring that Canada never looks away from violations of international law, no matter who commits them," The organization wrote.



Prime Minister Netanyahu has recently denounced Canada's move to sanction Israelis. In an English-language statement, he declared, "Free Palestine is the new Heil Hitler. When terrorists are thanking you, you are on the wrong side of history."