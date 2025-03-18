The Likud and the Otzma Yehudit parties reached an agreement on Tuesday according to which Otzma Yehudit will return today to the government and ministers from Otzma Yehudit will be given back their portfolios.

The appointment of the ministers of Otzma Yehudit will be approved today in the government, and tomorrow the swearing-in will take place in the plenum of the Knesset. The ministers will return to the same positions, but there is no new coalition agreement.

The agreement is expected to affect the stability of the coalition and strengthen the right-wing bloc, especially on security and diplomatic issues where Otzma Yehudit demands a more assertive approach.