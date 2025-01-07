In Khan Yunis

IDF strikes terrorists in Khan Yunis who took part in October 7th massacre

IAF conducts several IDF and ISA intelligence-based strikes on a number of terrorists who took part in the murderous October 7th massacre in Israeli territory.

The IAF on Tuesday evening conducted several IDF and Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) intelligence-based strikes on a number of terrorists who took part in the murderous October 7th massacre in Israeli territory in the area of Khan Yunis.

The IDF and Shin Bet said in a joint statement that, prior to the strikes, numerous steps were taken to minimize the risk of harming civilians, including the use of precise munitions, aerial surveillance, and additional intelligence.

“The Hamas terrorist organization systematically violates international law, while exploiting civilian infrastructure and the Gazan population as human shields for terrorist activity,” the statement said.

“The IDF and ISA will continue to operate against Hamas terrorists who took part in the murderous October 7th massacre,” it concluded.

On Monday, IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi conducted a situational assessment and discussion with commanders in the Jabaliya area of the Gaza Strip, including with the Commanding Officer of the Southern Command, MG Yaron Finkelman, the Commanding Officer of the 162nd Division, BG Itzik Cohen, and the brigade commanders.

Halevi told the soldiers, "I want you to know that I am looking at the situation that Hamas is in. They see, every single day, what you are doing to them, and they understand that this is becoming unbearable."

"And I’m telling you—we won’t stop. We will bring them to the point where they understand that they must return all the hostages. Otherwise, the highly professional work you are doing will continue and continue—taking more prisoners and killing more operatives. And I know you are doing everything possible to minimize casualties on our side."

Last week, the IAF conducted an intelligence-based strike in the Humanitarian Area in Khan Yunis and eliminated the head of Hamas Internal Security Forces in the southern Gaza Strip, terrorist Hassam Shahwan.

Shahwan was hiding among the civilian population in the humanitarian area when he was eliminated by the IAF.