Video reference: 2155434

The terrorist Mohammed Abu Warda, released from Israeli prison as part of the hostage deal, participated this morning (Thursday) in the Hamas ceremony to return the bodies of Israeli hostages in Khan Yunis.

The ceremony was intended for handing over the kidnapped bodies to the Red Cross. Abu Warda was seen wearing a Hamas scarf around his neck.

Abu Warda was released in the third phase of the deal in exchange for the release of Gadi Moses, Agam Berger, and Arbel Yehoud. He was sentenced to 48 life terms after being convicted of involvement in Hamas attacks in the 1990s, including two attacks on buses in Jerusalem in 1996, which claimed the lives of 44 people.

Israel agreed to his release on condition that he be expelled abroad, but he remained in the Gaza Strip along with 19 other terrorists following Egyptian refusal to accept deported Palestinians.

The agreement stipulated that Egypt would serve as a transit station under its auspices for the ceasefire agreement. However, Egypt conditioned the reception of new prisoners on the evacuation of some prisoners located in its territory to third countries, and was unwilling even to allow the released terrorists into Egypt in the meantime.