Fighter plane on its way to an attack

The IAF on Wednesday night conducted an intelligence-based strike in the Humanitarian Area in Khan Yunis and eliminated the head of Hamas Internal Security Forces in the southern Gaza Strip, terrorist Hassam Shahwan.

Shahwan was hiding among the civilian population in the humanitarian area when he was eliminated by the IAF.

"The Hamas Internal Security Forces have conducted violent interrogations of the Gazan population, violating human rights and suppressing dissent within the organization," the IDF stressed. "Hassam Shahwan was responsible for developing intelligence assessments in coordination with elements of Hamas’s military wing in attacks on the IDF in the Gaza Strip."

The IDF added, "Prior to the strike, numerous steps were taken to mitigate the risk of harming civilians, including the use of precise munitions, aerial surveillance, and additional intelligence."

"The Hamas terrorist organization systematically violates international law, while exploiting civilian infrastructure and the Gazan population as human shields for terrorist activity. The IDF will continue to operate against terrorist organizations in defense of the citizens of Israel."