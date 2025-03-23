The Hamas terrorist organization announced early Sunday morning that Salah al-Bardawil, a member of the organization's political bureau, was eliminated in an Israeli strike in Khan Yunis in the Gaza Strip, along with his wife.

The elimination was previously reported by the Palestinian Arab news agency Shehab, which claimed that the Israeli strike targeted "tents housing displaced people."

Israel has not yet commented on Hamas' announcement.

Over the weekend, the IDF and Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) conducted an intelligence-based strike and eliminated terrorist Osama Tabash , who served as the head of Hamas' Military Intelligence in southern Gaza and as the head of Hamas' Surveillance and Targeting Unit.

Tabash was a senior Hamas terrorist and was a significant source of operational knowledge for the terrorist organization and held various senior positions in Hamas, including a battalion commander in the Khan Yunis Brigade. Over the years, he was involved in terrorist activities and directing attacks, including a suicide bombing carried out in 2005 at the Gush Katif junction in the Gaza Strip, in which ISA coordinator Oded Sharon was killed, noted the joint statement.

As part of his last role, Tabash was responsible for formulating Hamas' combat strategy on the ground, including coordinating the intelligence of Hamas' military wing in southern Gaza and leading their activities in the area.

Additionally, as part of his role, he was responsible for planning and coordinating targets and infiltration objectives during the October 7th Massacre carried out by the terrorist organization on Israeli communities in southern Israel.

Throughout the war, he also led Hamas' Surveillance Unit, which gathered intelligence and monitored IDF operations, directed attacks at IDF troops, and played a key role in shaping Hamas' perception of the IDF and its activities.