Microsoft terminated the employment of two of its workers, who protested the company's involvement in supplying AI technology to the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF).

During a 50th-anniversary event in Washington, D.C., attended by Microsoft founder Bill Gates and former CEO Steve Ballmer, Ibtihal Aboussad, a Moroccan engineer, confronted Microsoft AI CEO Mustafa Suleyman, "You claim that you care about using AI for good, but Microsoft sells AI weapons to the Israeli military.”

She added, “Fifty thousand people have died, and Microsoft powers this genocide in our region."

Her protest was cut short when security escorted her out of the venue. Vaniya Agrawal, another employee, also interrupted the event.

On Monday, Microsoft informed Aboussad that her employment was being terminated, citing her behavior as "hostile, unjustified, and particularly inappropriate." The company accused her of making "aggressive and disruptive" comments, which led to her removal by security.

The termination letter emphasized that she should have raised her concerns through appropriate channels, rather than making such accusations in such a public and disorderly manner.

Agrawal had already planned to resign, but Microsoft expedited the process, and informed her on Monday that her resignation was effective immediately.