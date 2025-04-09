Israel Police's Lahav 433 Unit has opened an investigation after a number of MKs reported receiving threatening letters addressed to them and their family members.

Lahav 433 is currently examining the possibility that the letters were sent by the "Israeli Revengers," an organization which has sent similar threatening letters in the past year.

The letter, which was titled, "Israeli Revengers - Vengeance and Retribution are Mine," read, "We are working, inspired by the Jewish avengers. The organization was founded last summer by a group of Israelis from different places. We have no direct victims among us, or relatives of victims, and we do not claim to represent them. We created the organization in order to exact a price and harm isolated terrorists, or groups which carried out attacks against Israelis. Until October 7, we did not see fit to act against members of the coalition. Unfortunately we were misled. We will act personally against current members of the coalition, their names will not be forgotten."

A similar letter was sent about a year ago to the homes of Likud MKs Eli Dallal and Eliyahu Revivo. The letters included the full names and personal details of multiple coalition members including the names of children, identification numbers, names of siblings and spouses, and detailed addresses; they also stated clear and highly severe threats.

Later, Avi Saada, brother of MK Moshe Saada, also received a threatening letter.