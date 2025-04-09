Troops of the Givati Brigade, under the command of the Gaza Division, are operating in the 'Shabura' area in Rafah.

As part of the operation, the soldiers located and dismantled dozens of weapons and terrorist infrastructure, including a tunnel shaft located near one of the buildings in the area, as well as a weapons cache of mortar rounds intended to be used against IDF troops.

In addition, several terrorists operating in the area who posed a threat to the troops were eliminated.

The IDF stressed that its troops "will continue to operate against terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip in order to protect Israeli civilians."

צילום: דובר צה"ל

