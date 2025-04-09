The Sara Litton z”l Monthly Emunah Essay

Nissan arrives each year distinguished as the month of redemption, marking our nation’s physical journey from the constriction of Egypt to freedom. Yet, parallel to this geographical passage was an equally profound, though less measurable, spiritual journey towards emunah. Often translated simply as faith or belief, the word has much deeper implications. Viewing emunah merely as passive belief fails to capture its dynamic essence. It is, in truth, an active, evolving craft, demanding engagement and refinement, much like the dedicated work of an artisan. Its very root, א-מ-ן, links it intrinsically to craftsmanship, as the term uman (אומן), sharing the same root, designates a master craftsman (Shir HaShirim 7:2), one whose skill arises from dedicated action. Similarly, the word aman (אמן) refers to an artist, from a sculptor to a musician, individuals who fine-tune their skills over time.

Delving into its meaning, Rav Samson Raphael Hirsch clarifies (commentary on Bereishit 15:6) that biblical emunah signifies far more than an intellectual process; it functions as a verb, involving active commitment. The Midrash Tehillim (37:3) further binds these concepts, interpreting the verse “Trust in Hashem and do good; dwell in the land and nourish yourself with faithfulness” as an inseparable mandate – authentic trust invariably blossoms into positive action.

Just as an artisan learns subtleties and refines techniques over time, cultivating emunah involves actively perceiving Hashem’s hand in the fabric of daily life and the sweep of history. It’s not a static state but a spiritual aptitude strengthened through consistent effort and thoughtful reflection. This craft is rarely perfected in solitude. Like apprentices learning from a master, we seek guidance from teachers and leaders and we draw inspiration from our community and peers. Like artisans committed to their calling, we must actively cultivate our emunah by talking about God in our lives, sharpen our perception of Hashem’s presence, refine this skill through dedicated Torah learning and practice with like-minded friends and teachers.

The transmission of this sacred craft across the ages is a theme that resonates powerfully during Pesach. As declared in Tehillim (89:2), “Forever will I sing of the kindness of Hashem; from generation to generation (l’dor vador) I will make known Your faithfulness (emunatchah).” This charge finds its ultimate expression in the Pesach Seder, structured around the mitzvah of v’higadeta l’vincha – “And you shall tell your child” (Shemot 13:8). The mishna in Pesachim (10:5) teaches that in every generation every individual is required to see him or herself as if they left Egypt, based on this very verse of v’higadta lvincha. When we emotionally connect to an idea and share it in story form, it is much more relatable and memorable.

The Seder is far more than a history lesson; it is an immersive workshop where we the foundational emunah of the Exodus generation. Our ancestors enacted their emunah vividly in Egypt; surrounded by paganism, they courageously took lambs, an Egyptian deity and held onto them for three days before daringly preparing the Korban Pesach, as well as wiping their doorposts with that very blood (Shemot 12:3-13).

Such actions demonstrated profound trust in God through tangible deeds. This supports Rambam’s interpretation of the mitzvah for every individual to show, l’harot, himself or herself as if they have left the shackles of Mitzrayim (Hilchot Chametz Umatzah 7:6). It is not enough to see oneself (lirot et atzmo) as having left Egypt, rather, one is meant to show it through action. Dressing up as Israelites with matzah on your shoulder, reenacting walking through a homemade Yam Suf, or throwing marshmallows for the 7th plague of hail are a few tried and tested examples to do just that. The Zohar refers to matzah, the quintessential food of Pesach, as michla d’mehemnusa – the bread of faith. Nissan, and specifically Pesach, thus becomes a crucial time to explore and cultivate this active art of emunah.

The Sefat Emet (Pesach 5631) explains that the word “V’hi” (“And this is”) in the familiar Haggadah passage “V’hi She’amdah L’avoteinu V’lanu” (“And this is what has stood for our forefathers and us”) refers specifically to emunah itself. It is this very faith – actively practiced, nurtured, and transmitted – that serves as our shield and sustenance through every generation’s trials. The Seder night becomes an annual rededication to this heritage, powerfully demonstrating that the craft of emunah is learned and fortified through active retelling and participation from one generation to the next.

Therefore, as Nissan unfolds, we are invited to embrace emunah not as a passive noun, but as an active omanut – honing an art, a lifelong pursuit demanding patience, dedication and practice so that we can pass this precious inheritance L’dor Vador. This Pesach, may we recommit to the beautiful, often challenging, craft of emunah, recognizing it as the living legacy that continues to shape, sustain, and ultimately liberate us.