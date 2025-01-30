Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netnayahu on Thursday afternoon slammed the chaos and brutality which took place in Khan Yunis during the release of hostages Arbel Yehud and Gadi Mozes from captivity.

"I view with utmost severity the shocking scenes during the release of our hostages," he said. "This is additional proof of the inconceivable brutality of the Hamas terrorist organization."

"I demand that the mediators make certain that such terrible scenes do not recur, and guarantee the safety of our hostages.

"Whoever dares to harm our hostages will pay the price."

Earlier, live footage of the hostages' release revealed that an angry mob surrounded them as they were brought to the Red Cross representatives.

Chaos abounded, such that hostage Gadi Mozes was initially reported to be with the Red Cross, but a diplomatic source clarified that he had not yet arrived.

As the Red Cross vehicle left the scene to meet with the IDF and ISA forces in Gaza, the mob followed the vehicle, delaying its arrival with the Israeli forces.