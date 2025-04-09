A security source on Wednesday morning said that the IDF has destroyed around 25% of Hamas' tunnels in Gaza, Channel 12 News reported.

According to the report, the defense echelon believes that there is a significant number of smuggling tunnels which cross from Gaza into Egypt.

Earlier this year, Defense Minister Israel Katz said that the Philadelphi Corridor will remain a buffer zone, similar to those in Lebanon and Syria.

"I saw with my own eyes more than a few tunnels which penetrate the Philadelphi," he said. "Some of them are closed and some are open. We had information that Hamas, during the ceasefire, planned to attack soldiers and towns."