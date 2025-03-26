More than 8,500 soldiers have been injured in the Swords of Iron War, with about 1,500 injured soldiers needing extended rehabilitation, including amputees and burn victims.

The Israeli government is doing a lot, but the need is overwhelming, and many of our injured fighters are on the waiting list to receive many vital services.

Many of these injured fighters are struggling with depression.

They can’t recuperate fully, as they are waiting for physical therapy, a spot in a rehabilitation facility, or for a sophisticated prosthetic that they must learn how to use.

For these severe injuries, the road to recovery is long and painful. These brave soldiers don’t know when they will go back to living, or back to fighting.

After their life-changing sacrifices, we cannot stand by heartlessly.

Ahead of Pesach, Shomrei Yisrael is sending help for the Chag to 60 injured soldiers who are adjusting to their new lives.

