Yom HaAliyah is more than just a celebration of immigration to Israel—it is a recognition of the courage, resilience, and commitment of those who leave behind everything familiar to start anew in the Jewish ancestral homeland Israel. For generations over the last two thousand years, Jews have dreamed of returning to Israel, and today, that dream is a reality for thousands of olim (immigrants) each year. But making aliyah is not just about fulfilling a personal aspiration; it is about joining a nation, taking on responsibilities, becoming part of the ongoing story of the Jewish people, and contributing to the future of the Jewish people.

I made aliyah almost five years ago from Westchester, New York, to Kibbutz Alumim, a small community near the Gaza border. My journey, like that of many immigrants, was shaped by a desire to be part of something bigger—to contribute to Israel’s future, not just as a citizen, but as a lone soldier in the Israel Defense Forces (IDF). Soon after arriving, I was drafted into the 101st Paratrooper Battalion, serving until my release from active duty in December 2022. When war broke out, I returned to serve in the reserves, spending four months on duty—two of them in Gaza and then two months in Lebanon.

Aliyah is the ultimate act of Zionist, and is also a big responsibility. The freedom to live as a Jew in our homeland comes with the responsibility to protect it. On October 7th, that reality hit home in the most devastating way. While I was in New York visiting family, my kibbutz was attacked by Hamas terrorists. Friends, neighbors, and foreign workers were murdered. Families were displaced and only returned en masse to the Kibbutz in July 2024. Their freedom—our freedom—was shattered in an instant.

For olim, the process of integrating into Israeli society is often challenging, but in moments of crisis, it becomes clear why we made the choice to be here. The struggles of learning a new language, adapting to a different culture, and building a life from scratch are put into perspective when faced with the ultimate question: Why did we come? The answer is simple—we came because Israel is our home, because Jewish history has taught us that having a sovereign state is the only guarantee of our survival, and because we refuse to be bystanders in our own destiny.

Yom HaAliyah reminds us that Israel is built by those who choose to be here, not just by birthright, but by conviction. It is a day to celebrate the contributions of immigrants, but also to acknowledge the sacrifices they make. It is a day to reflect on the deep connection between aliyah and Jewish survival, between individual journeys and the collective fate of our people.

As we mark this day, we must remember that freedom is not just about having a place to live—it is about ensuring that place remains strong, safe, and thriving for future generations. To all those who have made aliyah, and to those who will in the future, know this: You are not just moving to Israel. You are becoming part of its story. And that is a responsibility—and a privilege—like no other.

As we reflect on the values of Zionism and the personal journeys of olim, it's also a time to take action in shaping our collective future. The World Zionist Congress Elections are a vital opportunity for Diaspora Jews to influence the priorities of the global Zionist movement. Vote for Herut Slate 23 to support unapologetic Zionism, combating antisemitism, promoting Jewish unity, sovereignty, and the defense of our homeland.

Am Yisrael Chai.

Yonatan Herzfeld is the Assistant Director of World Herut & World Magshimey Herut and National Board Member of Herut North America, He is running on the Herut/North America slate for the World Zionist Congress.