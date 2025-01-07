The Chief of the General Staff, LTG Herzi Halevi, conducted a situational assessment and discussion with commanders last night (Monday) in the Jabaliya area of the Gaza Strip, including with the Commanding Officer of the Southern Command, MG Yaron Finkelman, the Commanding Officer of the 162th Division, BG Itzik Cohen, and the brigade commanders.

Chief of Staff Halevi told the soldiers, "I want you to know that I am looking at the situation that Hamas is in. They see, every single day, what you are doing to them, and they understand that this is becoming unbearable."

"And I’m telling you—we won’t stop. We will bring them to the point where they understand that they must return all the hostages. Otherwise, the highly professional work you are doing will continue and continue—taking more prisoners and killing more operatives. And I know you are doing everything possible to minimize casualties on our side."