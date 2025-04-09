Maya Braun, a 20-year-old lookout in a special observation unit, spoke on Wednesday with Kan Reshet Bet about the moments of terror the lookout team suffered in Nahal Oz during the October 7th massacre.

Braun says that the evening before the massacre was calm: "We had dinner together and the atmosphere was festive." But on Saturday morning, within seconds of the first siren, the female fighters realized they were in the heart of the battle: "We had less than 15 seconds to respond," she said.

The team, which included four female fighters, led by Commander Eden Nimri z”l, was at the forefront of the fighting. When the first terrorist entered the compound, "he was shocked to see female fighters holding weapons. We opened fire and managed to delay their progress," Braun described.

Later, when the ammunition was depleted and grenades were thrown at them, they hid in an inner room and supported each other. "We said, 'I love you.' That gave us strength," she recalled.

Braun herself was wounded by shrapnel in her head and legs. After several surgeries, rehabilitation and physiotherapy, she chose to return to active service: "I entered Khan Yunis in December – this was my victory. They didn't break me." She also believes that her decision was affected by her desire to continue Nimri’s path: "I am continuing in her ways," she added.

"Eden was the heart of the team. When we passed by the armored personnel carrier in which she was killed, we stopped to say thank you," Braun said excitedly. She also harshly criticized the IDF's investigations, which she said "contain many errors and inaccuracies. They should listen to the surviving fighters. They know exactly what happened."