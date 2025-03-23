The IDF and ISA confirmed on Sunday evening that they precisely struck a key terrorist in the Hamas terrorist organization who was operating inside the Nasser Hospital compound in Khan Yunis.

The military stressed that the strike was conducted following an extensive intelligence-gathering process and with precise munitions, in order to mitigate harm to the surrounding environment as much as possible.

Earlier in the evening, the Saudi Al Hadath news reported that the target of the strike was Ismail Barhoum, a member of Hamas' leadership in Gaza who oversaw the terrorist organization's Charitable Institutions Association which supervises 400 charities that channel funds to the group.

"The Hamas terrorist organization exploits civilian infrastructure while brutally endangering the Gazan population. The cynical use of an active hospital as a shelter for the planning and executing of murderous terrorist attacks is in direct violation of international law," the IDF stated.