Yesterday (Saturday), the IAF struck the launchers that were used yesterday to fire projectiles toward the Lachish, HaShfela, Yarkon, Western Negev, Yehuda, and Jerusalem areas.

The launchers that were struck contained an additional rocket ready to be fired toward the State of Israel.

As a result of the strike, rocket fire from the site was identified.

Around 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, sirens sounded again in Jerusalem after having been sounded in the middle of the night due to an intercepted missile launched by the Houthis. The sirens at 4:00 p.m. were sounded in the Negev, and the lowlands as well as Jerusalem, this time due to projectiles launched from Gaza. Around the same time, sirens sounded near the Gaza border, warning of incoming missiles.

The IDF clarified, "Following the sirens that sounded at 16:00 in the communities near the Gaza Strip, it was determined to be a false identification."

"Following the sirens that sounded at 16:14 in the areas of Jerusalem, Negev, and HaShfela, two projectiles that crossed into Israeli territory from northern Gaza were intercepted by the IAF."