IDF destroys launch posts in Rafah used to fire toward Be'er Sheva IDF Spokesperson's Unit

IDF troops on Friday evening located two launch posts in the Rafah area, from which rockets were fired towards Be’er Sheva earlier in the day, the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said.

An IAF aircraft struck the launch posts.

Following the strike, secondary explosions were identified near the launch, suggesting the presence of additional weaponry that was ready for launch against Israel.

“The locations of the launch posts further show how Hamas intentionally embeds itself in close proximity to civilian population and infrastructure throughout the Gaza Strip,” said the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit.

Playground in Be'er Sheva hit by Hamas rocket IDF Spokesperson's Unit

At least 14 rockets were fired towards Be’er Sheva in two different barrages on Friday. One of the rockets exploded in the middle of a playground. No children were in the playground at the time.

A 37-year-old woman was lightly injured from shrapnel from a rocket that exploded in Be'er Sheva in one of the barrages.

