Israel is not responsible to provide aid to Gaza, US Senator Tom Cotton has clarified.

"Obviously their generals and their political leadership understand the security situation at each particular distribution site better than I do, or better than a Palestinian American would," Sen. Cotton said.

"But I do trust them to do everything they can to try to alleviate any Hamas-imposed suffering on Gazans."

He stressed, "I just want to point out to you what an unusual, I would say singular standard that the world seems to impose on Israel yet again. Israel was viciously attacked on October 7, without provocation. People were slaughtered, children were killed, women were raped, and yet the world expects Israel to provide food to the people from the land that launched that attack."

"Correct me if I'm wrong, but I don't remember food aid going from the United States to Germany and Japan in World War II. Sure there's a lot of aid after the fact to help those countries rebuild and keep out Russian communism, but in the middle of a war, a war of aggression that was launched against Israel, Israel really has no responsibility whatsoever to provide any kind of aid into Gaza, and the fact that they're doing so just proves they always go the extra mile because they always face unique standards in the world."